The Mauston Golden Eagles crushed Westfield 19-0 Thursday evening in South Central Conference baseball action. Mauston exploded for 9 runs in the 2nd and 8 runs in the 3rd to take complete control of the game. Brock Massey went 4×4 with 2 triples in the victory while Reece Gray went 2×4 with a triple and 3 RBIs. Dalton Hoehn put the exclamation point on the victory with a 2 run inside the park home run in the bottom of the 4th giving Mauston the 19-0 lead. That was more than enough offense for Brock Massey on the mound for the Golden Eagles. Massey pitched 5 shutout innings scattering 4 hits walking 1 and striking out 12 Pioneer batters. Westfield drops to 3-2 in conference action and 6-4 overall. Isaiah Anason went 2×2 for the Pioneers. Mauston improves to 3-1 in the South Central Conference and 6-2 overall. With the win Mauston is now tied for first in the South Central Conference.