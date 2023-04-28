The Mauston Golden Eagles crushed Westfield 19-0 Thursday evening in South Central Conference baseball action.  Mauston exploded for 9 runs in the 2nd and 8 runs in the 3rd to take complete control of the game.  Brock Massey went 4×4 with 2 triples in the victory while Reece Gray went 2×4 with a triple and 3 RBIs.  Dalton Hoehn put the exclamation point on the victory with a 2 run inside the park home run in the bottom of the 4th giving Mauston the 19-0 lead.  That was more than enough offense for Brock Massey on the mound for the Golden Eagles.  Massey pitched 5 shutout innings scattering 4 hits walking 1 and striking out 12 Pioneer batters.   Westfield drops to 3-2 in conference action and 6-4 overall.  Isaiah Anason went 2×2 for the Pioneers.  Mauston improves to 3-1 in the South Central Conference and 6-2 overall.  With the win Mauston is now tied for first in the South Central Conference. 