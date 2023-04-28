The New Lisbon Track and Field team competed Thursday night at the Gerard Brunner Invitational at Royal High school. Out of the 14 teams in attendance the boys team finished 2nd and the girls team finished 8th. Placing in the top 3 and earning medals were:

Jake Cox with a first place in long jump

Chris Hart with a first place in the 300 meter hurdles

Jake Cox, Dalton Stanchfield, Nikita Shankle, and Carson Welter with a first place in the 4 x 100 relay

Chris Hart with a second place finish in 110 hurdles

Nikita Shankle with a second place finish in the high jump

Jameson Barker with a second place finish in the 300 hurdles

Carson Welter with a third place finish in the 100 meter dash

Malakai Dunham, Josh Homan, Ethan Forschler, Keagan Shankle with a third place finish in the 4 x 800 relay

And Jameson Barker with a third place finish in the 110 hurdles

Next week we will have our final 3 meets to continue to fine tune things for the conference championship on May 16th at Hillsboro.