The Mauston Wrestling team completed and undefeated dual regular season by taking down rival Wisconsin Dells 60-18 Thursday night. The first match of the night was a thriller which saw Mauston’s Austin Hunter getting a pin over Wisconsin Dells Cameron Pagel. Mauston also got pins from Preston Seebecker, Brekk Peterson, Alex Suhr, and Mason Romanelli. The victory pushes Mauston to 14-0 on the season and finishes 6-0 in South Central Conference matches. The South Central Conference Tournament is coming up on Friday February 2nd in Adams-Friendship.