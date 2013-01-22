In order to lead a healthy lifestyle, it’s important to take control of your health. Knowing your specific risks for developing heart disease and diabetes can help you be proactive in making healthier life choices.

Attend the health fair at Mile Bluff Medical Center, Thursday, October 8 from 7 to 11 am. Free blood pressure and blood sugar screenings will be available. Lipid profile tests will also be available for only $20. This test measures your good cholesterol, bad cholesterol, and triglycerides. Fasting is optional.

In addition to these services, a member from Mile Bluff’s audiology team will be available from 8 to 11 am to perform free hearing tests. They will be able to tell you of any specific risks you may have for developing hearing loss.

Once your tests are completed, Mile Bluff’s healthcare professionals will review your results with you, and tell you what they mean. You may also be given tips and resources to help reduce your risk for developing diabetes and heart disease. Results will be sent to your primary care provider.

The information you receive from these tests, along with the educational tools you will be given, are important steps in positively impacting your health. Appointments are required for all services, so call 608-847-1845 to reserve your spot today!

Attendees must be feeling well, and be free of COVID-19 symptoms the day of the health fair. Face coverings are required.