The Mauston Golden Eagles girls basketball team took care of business against Tomah Tuesday night winning 51-40. Mauston trailed 18-16 midway through the first half before going on a 27-4 run to take a 43-22 lead and would hang on for the victory. Kylie Heller and Carly Onsager each scored 13 to lead Mauston. Bre Heller added 11 for the Golden Eagles who improve to 12-3 on the season. Tomah was led by Brielle Plueger who finished with a team high 11points, Tomah drops to 3-12. Mauston will now host Wautoma Friday night a game that can be heard on SmashCountry92.9FM and wrjc.com. The win snapped a 7 game losing streak versus Tomah dating back to 2015.