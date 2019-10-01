The Mauston Golden Eagles Boys Basketball Team used a big first half to get by Tomah 62-55 Tuesday night. Mauston led 35-21 at halftime and held on for the victory. Brock Massey had a big game for the Golden Eagles finishing with 29points 11rebounds and 8 assists. Brock also got help from his teammates as Keenan Smith finished with 12points and Kyle Dahl added 11points. The win improved Mauston to 6-6 and dropped Tomah to 2-9. Michael Zastopil led Tomah with a career high 16points. Mauston will host Wautoma Thursday a game that can be heard on SmashCountry92.9FM and WRJC.com. The win is the 8th in a row for Mauston over Tomah.