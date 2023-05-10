The Mauston Golden Eagles baseball team moved within a game of locking up a South Central Conference Championship by downing Adams-Friendship 10-1 Tuesday evening. Mauston jumped out to a first inning 2-0 lead thanks to a Green Devil error and an RBI single by Dalton Hoehn. The game would stay 2-0 going into the 5th inning when the Golden Eagles offense would take flight. With the bases loaded Charlie Scott singled in a pair of runs to give Mauston a 4-0 lead a couple batters later Nick Erler was up with the bases loaded and cleared the bases with a hit and another Adams-Friendship error to make it 7-0 Mauston, the inning was capped off with an RBI double by Brock Seifert to make it 8-0. Mauston would give up a run in the bottom half of the 5th inning but would get two runs back in the 6th to create the final score of 10-1. Brock Massey had another dominant pitching performance for Mauston giving up just 1 earned run in 7 innings on just 4 hits while stirking out 11. Massey also went 2×5 at the plate. Erler went 2×3 with 3RBI’s , while Scott and Hoehn each drove in a pair of runs for Mauston. JJ Ems went 2×3 for the Green Devils. Mauston improves to 7-1 in the South Central Conference and 13-2 overall. Mauston will host Wautoma on Thursday with a chance to lock up a SCC Championship.