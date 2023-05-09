Mile Bluff Medical Center would like to congratulate Jim Murphy (92one WRJC Owner/General Manager) on being named this year’s Rural Health Community Ambassador! Murphy is the inaugural winner of this recognition.

Mile Bluff established the award to recognize outside community members who have gone above and beyond in promoting Mile Bluff and the community in general. Jim has done that and more. We can’t thank him and his staff enough for the work that they do to help promote rural health in our communities. Murphy says he is proud to win the award especially having a mother who served many years as a nurse.