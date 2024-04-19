It was a big day for the Massey brother and the Mauston Golden Eagles baseball team on Thursday earning a beefy 15-3 wins over Westfield in South Central Conference action. Brock Massey had a home run and 3 RBI’s in the win and also pitched 5 scoreless innings striking out 14 batters. Heath “Beef” Massey had a pair of hits and drove in 4 runners in the victory. Mauston improves to 4-1 on their season and 2-0 in conference action.