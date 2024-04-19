The Royall Panthers routed Cashton 10-0 in six innings Thursday night in Scenic Bluffs Conference baseball action. Gunnar Wopat pitched a no hitter for the Panthers. Wopat faced the minimum walking just one batter but picking him off at first base. Wopat got plenty of offense behind him as every started in the Panther lineup had at least one hit. Wopat had a pair of hits himself. Cole Eberhardt also added 2 hits and 2RBIs. The win improves Royall to 3-1 in the Scenic Bluffs Conference. Cashton drops to 4-1 in Conference action. Royall will host a triangular vs Melrose-Mindoro and Weston on Saturday. Both Royall games can be heard on NOW92oneFM and WRJC.com.