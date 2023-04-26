Colin Schroeder’s walk off base hit with two outs in the bottom of the 7th inning lifted the New Lisbon Rockets to a 5-4 non-conference victory over Weston Tuesday evening. Schroeder had a strong game for the Rockets going 2×3 at the plate and pitching 6 1/3 strong innings giving up just 1 earned run walking just one and striking out 3. Schroeder did not get the win on the mound but made sure the Rockets got the win on the field. In a game tied up a 4-4 Carson Friske led off the inning by reaching on an error Ashton Pfaff sacrificed him into scoring position, Weston struck out Garrison Cowan but Schroeder smashed a base hit into centerfield scoring Friske easily for the winning run. Garrison Cowan got the win on the mound pitching out of a jam to keep the game tied at 4 in the 7th inning. Austin Sukow had a hit and a pair of RBI’s for the Rockets. Logan Bingham went 3×4 for Weston with an RBI. New Lisbon will take on Necedah on Thursday improving to 3-4 on the season.