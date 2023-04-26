Schroeder’s heroics Lead New Lisbon Over Weston in Walk Off fashion
Colin Schroeder’s walk off base hit with two outs in the bottom of the 7th inning lifted the New Lisbon Rockets to a 5-4 non-conference victory over Weston Tuesday evening. Schroeder had a strong game for the Rockets going 2×3 at the plate and pitching 6 1/3 strong innings giving up just 1 earned run walking just one and striking out 3. Schroeder did not get the win on the mound but made sure the Rockets got the win on the field. In a game tied up a 4-4 Carson Friske led off the inning by reaching on an error Ashton Pfaff sacrificed him into scoring position, Weston struck out Garrison Cowan but Schroeder smashed a base hit into centerfield scoring Friske easily for the winning run. Garrison Cowan got the win on the mound pitching out of a jam to keep the game tied at 4 in the 7th inning. Austin Sukow had a hit and a pair of RBI’s for the Rockets. Logan Bingham went 3×4 for Weston with an RBI. New Lisbon will take on Necedah on Thursday improving to 3-4 on the season.
