Elizabeth A. Glasson – Saylor Garfoot, age 69 of Mauston died on April 24, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family. Elizabeth was the daughter of Thomas and Maxine Glasson and was born on February 28, 1954, in Munising Michigan.

Elizabeth graduated in Kenosha Wisconsin from Bradford High School and received some collage credits in nursing and cosmetology. She later moved to Mauston WI and started employment with Northwoods truck stop in New Lisbon WI. After a few years with Northwoods she went on to work 14+ years at Country Kitchen of Mauston WI as a waitress and cook where she then met her husband, Stanley. She then took a management position with Ho-Chunk Casino of Wisconsin Dells where she continued to work an additional 14+ years.

Elizabeth enjoyed spending her time with family and grandchildren, she loved taking them trick-or-treating and having holiday get-togethers. She also liked to spend her time at the casino and traveling. Elizabeth was a people person and would take any opportunity to get out and about to be around others.

Elizabeth is survived by her son James (Jessica) Saylor of Twin Lakes, daughter Gladys (John) Musselman of Necedah, sister Cathy (Mark) Glasson of Silver Lake, Her grandchildren, Jessie, Brandi, Taylor, Daniel, Khyra, Austin, JR, Savanna, and four great grandchildren, Allie, Colin, Alex, and Ryan. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Stanley on April 13, 2023 and two sisters, Gwendolyn, and Emely.

A graveside burial will take place on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 10:00am at the New Lisbon City Cemetery. At this time a service with Military Honors will be held for Stanley, followed by a service for Elizabeth. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements.