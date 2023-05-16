The Royall Panthers used a 7 run 3rd inning to pull away from New Lisbon in a Scenic Bluffs Conference baseball game Monday night.  The game was back n forth through the early innings before Royall’s big 3rd inning.  The big hit in the 3rd came off the bat of Garrett Dragan who doubled in a pair of runs.  Dragan had a big day going 2×3 with a pair of doubles.  Parker Friedl was 2×4 with a double and a pair of RBIs, Seth Brandau went 2×2 with 3runs scored for Royall.  Parker Friedl picked up the win on the mound.  Carson Friske & Garrison Cowan went 2×3 for New Lisbon.  New Lisbon finishes the regular season 6-8 and 8-8 overall.  Royall improves to 9-4 in the SBC and 11-5 overall. 