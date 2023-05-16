Lois J. Reineke, 80 of Elroy died Sunday, May 14, 2023 at Schmitt Woodland Hills Nursing Home, Richland Center.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023, 11:00 AM at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 401 Mills Street, Wilton. Burial will be in St. Luke’s Cemetery, Township of Glendale. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Friday from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Smith-Nelson Funeral Home 112 East South Railroad Street, Kendall and at the church on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Smith-Nelson/Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

