The Royall Panther girls basketball team took down Hillsboro 59-39 Friday night. Kasey Jones led the Panthers with 19points while Marah Gruen added 16 and Bria Gruen chipped in with 11points. Royall led by 11 at halftime but pushed that lead in the 2nd half winning by 20. Royall improves to 8-1 in the conference and 15-1 overall Hillsboro drops to 3-6 in conference action and 5-12 overall.