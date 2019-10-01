For the 2nd time in less than a week the Royall Panthers boys basketball team battled past a Top 10 Division 5 ranked team. #9 Royall rallied past #10 Ithaca 58-51 on the road Monday night. Royall trailed in the first half by as many as 15points before rallying in the 2nd half for the victory. Tucker Wildes hit the go-ahead and one bucket in the lane in the closing minutes to give the Panthers a 53-50 lead. Tucker Wildes finished with 11points, but Ben Crneckiy had the hot hand for the Panthers in the game tying his career high with 17points knocking down three 3pointers in the game. Royall improves to 14-2 on the season. Channing Brown had 17points for the Ithaca Bulldogs and surpassed the 1,000 point milestone. Ithaca drops to 13-2 on the season.