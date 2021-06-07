Local Prep Scores from over the weekend
Baseball
Bangor 4 Royall 3 (Both teams share SBC Baseball Championship)
Hillsboro 11 Wonewoc-Center 1
Necedah 7 Brookwood 2
Tomah 10 Baraboo 5
Adams-Friendship 8 Stevens Point Pacelli 4
Cashton 10 New Lisbon 6
Portage 12 Mauston 2
Mauston 7 Portage 6
Milton 18 Reedsburg 6
Milton 10 Reedsburg 0
Wautoma 13 Shiocton 3
Wautoma 4 Marathon 1
Softball
Tomah 8 G-E-T 7
Iola-Scandinavia 16 Wautoma 7
Wautoma 10 Laconia 9
Wonewoc-Center 14 Hillsboro 1
Bangor 9 Royall 3
Westby 10 Weston 0
Stevens Point Pacelli 3 Westfield 0
Girls Soccer
Adams-Friendship 6 Wautoma 0
Reedsburg 6 Dodgeville/Mineral Point 0
