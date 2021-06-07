Baseball

Bangor 4 Royall 3 (Both teams share SBC Baseball Championship)

Hillsboro 11 Wonewoc-Center 1

Necedah 7 Brookwood 2

Tomah 10 Baraboo 5

Adams-Friendship 8 Stevens Point Pacelli 4

Cashton 10 New Lisbon 6

Portage 12 Mauston 2

Mauston 7 Portage 6

Milton 18 Reedsburg 6

Milton 10 Reedsburg 0

Wautoma 13 Shiocton 3

Wautoma 4 Marathon 1

 

Softball

Tomah 8 G-E-T 7

Iola-Scandinavia 16 Wautoma 7

Wautoma 10 Laconia 9

Wonewoc-Center 14 Hillsboro 1

Bangor 9 Royall 3

Westby 10 Weston 0

Stevens Point Pacelli 3 Westfield 0

 

 

Girls Soccer

Adams-Friendship 6 Wautoma 0

Reedsburg 6 Dodgeville/Mineral Point 0