The Hillsboro Tigers fell 54-45 to the De Soto Pirates in a non-conference boys basketball game played Saturday at Just-A-Game Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells. Hillsboro got off to a tough start trailing 28-21 at halftime but led by Isaiah Stokes the Tigers rallied in the 2nd half to cut the lead down to 1 but could never get over the hump falling by 9 points to the Pirates. Isiah Stokes led the Tigers with 24points. De Soto got a team high 15 points from Cole Wheling, while Landon Padretti scored 13. De Soto improves to 4-2 on the season. Hillsboro drops to 3-3 and will host Bangor Tuesday night, a game that can be heard on NOW92oneFM and wrjc.com.