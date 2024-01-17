Drug Arrest in Juneau County
On Friday, December 15, 2023, at approximately 8:41 p.m., the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office Communication Center received a call from a business located in Lyndon Township advising a subject they had called about earlier in the day had returned. The subject, who had been identified earlier as Nathaniel D Thomas, age 41, of La Valle,
had warrants from Sauk County, Rock County, and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. Upon arrival at the business, Thomas was located in the gaming area of the business. When contact was made, Thomas attempted to run from the business; however, before he could exit the business, he was detained and arrested by a Wisconsin State Trooper and Juneau County Deputy.
As a result of the arrest and referral of multiple charges to the Juneau County District Attorney’s Office, Thomas was charged with the following:
–946.41(2r) Resist Officer – Substantial Bodily Harm/Soft Tissue Injury, Class H Felony, as a
repeater
–961.41(1)(h)1 Manufacture/Deliver THC, Class I Felony, as a repeater
–961.41(1)(e)2 Manufacture/Deliver Amphetamine, Class E Felony, as a repeater
–961.41(1m)(cm)1r Possess W/Intent–Cocaine, Class F Felony
–450.11(7)(h) Possess/Illegally Obtained Prescription, Class U Misdemeanor, as a repeater
–947.01(1) Disorderly Conduct, Class B Misdemeanor, as a repeater
–961.573(1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia, Class U Misdemeanor, as a repeater
Earlier this afternoon, Thomas’ bond was set at $10,000 cash. His Initial Appearance is scheduled for January 17, 2024.
As a reminder, these charges are merely accusations of criminal conduct where probable cause existed for an arrest. Mr. Thomas is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Baraboo Police Department, and the Mauston Police Department.
