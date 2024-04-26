The new Lisbon Track and Field teams competed Thursday night at the Gerard Brunner Invitational in Elroy alongside 12 other teams. The boys team finished in second place and the girls team finished in 5th.

Finishing in the top 3 and earning medals for the boys were:

Jameson Barker with a first place finish in both the 110 meter hurdles and the 300 meter hurdles

Carson Welter with a first place in the 200 meter dash

Jake Cox with a first place finish in the long jump

Brandon Voss with a second place in the 200 meter dash

Malakai Dunham with a second place finish in the 800 meter run

Blake Smith with a second place finish in shot put

Tre Bailey with a 3rd place finish in discus

For the Girls

The 4 x 100 relay team of Carly Martinez, Landry Flint, Chloe Pfaff, and Brooklyn Lowe finished second

The 4 x 800 relay ream of Greenlee Heimer, Lily Bell, Sophia Wolf, and Klarissa Earhart finished second

And Brooklyn Lowe finished third in high jump

Next up for the Rockets is the Bruce Brewer Invitational in Bangor next Tuesday.