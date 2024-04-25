Diane Lynn Reichoff, age 63, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away Sunday, April 21, 2024, at her home.

A celebration of life will be from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, 2024, at the Easton Town Hall in Easton, Wisconsin.

Diane was born on March 24, 1961, in Kenosha, Wisconsin to Ronald and Barbara (Stebbins) Smith. She grew up and attended school in Kenosha, and later graduated from Gateway Technical College with her degree in nursing. Diane married Daniel C. Reichoff on May 12, 2005, in Friendship after dating since 2000. She attained her CDL and loved being in the truck alongside Dan.

Diane retired in 2016 from nursing at Northland Home Health after almost 20 years due to her health.

Diane enjoyed reading, card games, board games, watching sports, going to the casino, gardening, and most recently birdwatching. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and nieces & nephews.

Diane was not only Dan’s wife but his best friend as well. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend to many. She was a caregiver by nature and will be greatly missed.

Diane was preceded in death by her parents: Ronald & Barbara; two sisters: Susan Jackson & Kathleen Dumas, and brothers-in-law: Joel Reichoff & Claude Kearney.

She is survived by her husband: Dan; children: William (Amanda) Lawrence, Ronald Lawrence (Louise Murch), Justin Reichoff; grandchildren: Rebecca, Tera (McKenzie), Conner, Tyler, Wyatt, Madison, Randi & Caleb; great-grandson: Andrew; twin sister: Donna Kearney; brother: Steven Smith; in-laws: Joseph Jackson, Billy Dumas, Katy (Wayne) Bushmaker, Ellen (Robin) Brown, Tyler Reichoff, Rhett (Monique) Reichoff, Paul Reichoff, Cory (Melody) Reichoff, and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society, or Autism Society would be appreciated.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.