The New Lisbon Rockets girls basketball team blasted their way to a 64-26 victory over De Soto Monday night. New Lisbon used a big run to end the first half to build a 29-13 halftime lead and then scored the first 7 points of the 2nd half to pull away for the easy victory. Abby Steele led the Rockets with a game high 24points, while her sister Kelsi added 17points. Klarissa Earhardt chipped in with 8 for the Rockets. New Lisbon improves to 4-13 on the season and will host Royall Thursday night.