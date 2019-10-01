James L. Bubla, age 66, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship. Father David Bruener will officiate. Interment will be at the Big Flats Cemetery. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at Roseberry’s Funeral Home.

Jim was born March 10, 1956, in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin to Charles and Evelyn (Streeter) Bubla. Jim married Stacey, his wife of 22 years, on September 23, 2000. In his younger years, Jim farmed the family farm and pulped wood. He recently retired after 43.5 years from “the Rock”, formerly known as Castle Rock Container and was a member of the USW United Steelworkers Local 131.

Jim enjoyed tractors, hunting, fishing, the Packers, football, spending time with family, Chuck Norris & old westerns “and everything like that”.

Jim was preceded in death by his father Charles Bubla, and brothers Kenny & David.

Survivors include his wife: Stacey; children: James (Laura) Bubla, Amanda (Doug) Batchko, Brian (Caitlin) Bubla & Stephanie Hope; grandchildren: Sarah, Kira, Mason, Morgann, Alexia, Auston, Kortney, Briella, Emily, Olivia, Reese & Samantha; mother: Evelyn Lumby; brother: Tim Bubla, and many cousins.

Roseberry's Funeral Home is assisting the family.