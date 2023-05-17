The New Lisbon Track and Field team competed Tuesday night at the Scenic Bluffs Conference Championship Meet in Hillsboro, WI. It was a complete team effort for both the girls and boys team. The girls battled all night and were able to finish in 5th place without a single individual placing in the top three in any event. This was a quite the accomplishment and a testimate of the grit the girls showed all night.

The boys also had a complete team effort and brought home their second Conference Championship in 3 years. We had some events not go as planned, however, many athletes stepped up and outperformed expectation to secure the title.

Finishing in the top 3 and leading the way for the Rockets were:

Conference Champion Jameson Barker finishing first in the 300 Meter Hurdles

Conference Champion Dalton Stanchfield finishing first in the long jump

The 4 x 800 team of Malakai Dunham, Josh Homan, Ethan Forschler, and Keagan Shankle finishing second

The 4 x 200 team of Jake Cox, Braden Miller, Jameson Barker, and Brandon Voss finishing second

The 4 x 100 team of Jake Cox, Dalton Stanchfield, Nikita Shankle, and Carson Welter finishing second

The 4 x 400 team of Chris Hart, Jake Cox, Brandon Voss, and Nikita Shankle finishing second

Jameson Barker also finished second in the 110 high hurdles

Chris Hart finished third in the 300 hurdles

Carson Welter finished third in the 200 meter dash

Nikita Shankle finished third in high jump

Dalton Stanchfield finished third in triple jump