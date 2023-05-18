The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is sad to report the death one of our K-9’s. Kolt was our 6-year-old Czech Shepherd and has served Monroe County since November 2018.

On Wednesday May 10th, Kolt suffered a heat related injury. He was immediately taken to Sparta Small Animal Veterinary Clinic and then transported to VCA Animal Hospital in Madison. Although a number of different treatments were attempted, Kolt was unable to recover from the injury and died on the afternoon of May 15th with many loved ones nearby.

The Sheriff’s Office has opened an investigation into the events that led to Kolt’s death. We have requested additional assistance from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office who will be consulting with the Juneau County District Attorney’s Office to ensure a thorough investigation is completed. A Monroe County deputy has been placed on administrative leave to ensure the effectiveness of the investigations.

To ensure the integrity of the investigations, no additional information will be released until the investigations into this tragic event are complete.

We feel blessed by the service that Kolt provided to the Sheriff’s Office and communities through-out Monroe County. This situation has been very difficult for everyone and there is no doubt that this loss will have a lasting impact on Kolt’s handler and the Sheriff’s Office as a whole.