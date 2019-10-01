The Hillsboro Tigers boys’ basketball team lost to a good North Crawford team 74-59 Monday night. The teams played back and forth for the first 30minutes of the game before the Trojans went on a run and stayed ahead for good. North Crawford got a good game from Andrew Munson who finished with a game high 23 points but the biggest lift might have been from Derek Smith who came off the bench to score 21points. North Crawford is now 6-0 on their season. Hillsboro was led by Isiah Stokes with 19points Talen Hildreth added 17 for the Tigers who drop to 2-2 on the season. Hillsboro will travel to Wonewoc-Center Thursday evening.