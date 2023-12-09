Terry Ann Meloy, age 76, of Friendship, Wisconsin gracefully passed away Friday, December 8, 2023 at Columbia Health Care Center in Wyocena, Wisconsin.

Private family memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, December 18th, 2023 at the Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Pastor Rod Armon will officiate. The visitation will be at Roseberry’s Funeral Home from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service.

Terry was born on August 18, 1947, in Madison, Wisconsin, to Mitchell and Ruth (Kolstad) Vogel. She spent her formative years in Madison, graduating with the inaugural class of LaFollette High School in 1965 and later from Madison Business College in 1968. On September 2, 1967, she joyfully united in marriage with Stephen E. Meloy in Madison. The couple initially resided in Madison before establishing their home in Johnson Creek. Terry began her professional journey as a church secretary, later transitioning to the role of secretary for Stephen at Mansfield State Bank. Subsequently, she found fulfillment as the receptionist for the Jefferson County WIC program, where her passion for aiding children flourished.

Terry exuded a vibrant enthusiasm for life, as reflected in her passion for gardening, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and the serenity of a crackling fireplace. Her delightful spirit found expression in the simple joy of savoring ice cream with chocolate sauce. A skilled seamstress, she delighted in crafting extraordinary Halloween costumes for her grandchildren, showcasing her creative talents. Her compassionate nature extended to a deep affection for animals, and her generosity knew no bounds. Terry leaves behind a legacy of joy, creativity, and unwavering kindness.

Terry was a member of WELCA and a 4 H leader for many years.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed in Terry’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association (https://www.alz.org) or your local animal rescue or humane society.

Terry was preceded in death by her parents, Mitchell and Ruth Vogel.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Stephen Meloy of Friendship, Wisconsin; cherished son Jeffrey (Kristine) Meloy of Watertown, Wisconsin; adored daughter Kristie (Allen) Gudgeon of Cedar Falls, Iowa; loving sister Agnes (Allen) Vick of Stoughton, Wisconsin; and treasured grandchildren Alexandria, Josephine, Corinne, Joshua, Ryan, and Megan. Additionally, she is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Special thanks to the Columbia Health Care Center for the exceptional loving care they provided Terry.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.