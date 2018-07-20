Necedah got an early lead spurred by stellar defense and the offensive contributions of

senior forward Carson Wilhorn, who scored 11 of his 13 points in the half. Necedah briefly

pushed the lead up to 21 after the break but the Rockets came storming back with a run

bringing the deficit down the 14 with the score at 42-28. After a timeout the Cardinals went

on a 28-7 run to finish the game behind solid defense and senior forward Isaac Hunkins’

scoring. Hunkins scored 20 of his game high 27 after the break. Ashton Pfaff scored 17 for

the Rockets and Nikita Shankle added 11. Junior guard Jack Herried chipped in 10 of his own

points for the Cardinals. The win brought Necedah’s conference record up to 7-6 on the

season with one game remaining.