The Bangor Cardinals Boys Basketball team claimed no worse than a share of the Scenic Bluffs Conference by holding off the Royall Panthers 54-43 Thursday night. Royall was able to keep the game close thanks to a strong effort off the bench from Tyrus Wildes who had a team high 14 points. Royall was able to tie the game at 38 late in the 2nd half but the Cardinals outscored Royall down the stretch 16-5 to pull out the victory. Tanner Jones put up a game high 22 points for Bangor in the victory. Royall drops to 16-6 and 8-5 in the Scenic Bluffs Conference, Bangor improves to 18-3 and 12-0 in the conference. Royall travels to Seneca on Saturday.