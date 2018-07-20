It took an extra four minutes but the Hillsboro Tigers snapped their 3 game losing streak rallying for a 64-56 overtime victory over the Westfield Pioneers. Trailing by two with 2.6 seconds to go in regulation Isaiah Stokes hit 2 big free throws to tie the game at 49. Westfield’s Kashton Kangas missed a half court heave and the game went in to overtime. The overtime was dominated by Hillsboro and Noah Burmaster who made two 3point buckets in overtime to help the Tigers outscore Westfield 15-7 in the extra session. Burmaster led the Tigers with 22points, Isaiah Stokes had 18points, while Talan Hildreth chipped in with 11. Westfield was led by Kashton Kangas who had a game high 34points knocking down 7 three pointers in the loss. Hillsboro improves to 11-5 Westfield falls to 5-16. Hillsboro will host Brookwood on Thursday.