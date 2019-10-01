Amy Briones, 50, of Mauston, WI, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, February 12, 2023.

A celebration of Amy’s beautiful life will be held Friday, February 17, 2023, 5:00 PM at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah, 2224 S. Superior Ave, WI. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 3:00 until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, donations made to the family in Amy’s name are preferred.

In honor of Amy, wear more purple and look for butterflies and love your family and friends harder.