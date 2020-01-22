Boys Basketball

Mauston 64 Black River Falls 40 (Cade Hall 26points for Mauston)

Wisconsin Dells 65 Reedsburg 51

West Salem 50 Adams-Friendship 37

Athens 56 Nekoosa 44

La Crosse Central 88 Tomah 49

 

Girls Basketball

Necedah 54 New Lisbon 38

Bangor 54 Cashton 35

Viroqua 46 Mauston 29

Westfield 48 Pardeeville 43

Wild Rose 48 Nekoosa 43

La Crosse Central 61 Tomah 17

 

Boys Hockey

Beaver Dam 4 RWD/Mauston 3

Girls Hockey

Rock County 7 Badger Lightning 3 (Mallory Ruhland of Royall 3rd Period goal for Badger Lightning)

Black River Falls/Tomah 3 Hayward 2