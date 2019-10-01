Gidget L. Howard, age 76 of New Lisbon, passed away peacefully on January 23, 2024, at Elroy Health Services, surrounded by the love of her family. She was born on September 27, 1947, in Detroit MI, and was the daughter of Clyde and Patricia (Johnson) Spieles.

Gidget was born and raised in Michigan, then later lived in Chicago where she helped in her father’s gas stations, then to Lake County, Illinois where she worked for Motorola, then to Ohio for a while and then to Melvina, WI in 1991 and settled in New Lisbon in 1998.

She is survived by her loving husband, Leonard, her devoted son, Jerod Howard, both of New Lisbon, WI, her caring sisters, Catherine Spieles of Wonewoc, and Clydine Fox of Chicago, and her brother Keith Spieles of Chicago, a nephew Robert Fox of Chicago. Gidget’s heart was also shared with Jared’s dog, Remington, her adopted “grandson” who brough her measurable joy. She was preceded in death by her parents and her aunts, Dorothy, Rose and her cousin Terry Smith, whose memories she held dear.

Gidget’s interests and talents were as varied as they were remarkable. In her youth, she could be found at the US 30 drag strip in Union Grove, her need for speed and competition fueling her love for drag racing. Her musical talents were showcased when she played guitar in a rock band. Gidget was also a dog breeder and animal lover. She lovingly raised Shih Tzus and Pomeranians and made a home for their four-legged extended family, ensuring each had a warm and welcoming home.

An excellent painter, Gidget’s artwork was a testament to her keen eye for beauty and detail. Her love for animals extended beyond her breeding efforts, as she found solace and strength in the presence of horses and the freedom of horseback riding and care.

A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, February 1st, 2024, at Southeran Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 11:00AM in Union Grove, WI. Friends and relatives should meet at the cemetery on Thursday by 10:30AM. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W. Pearl St.) in New Lisbon, on Tuesday, January 30th from 5:00PM until 7:00PM. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com