Local Prep Scores from Friday Night 2/17
Girls Basketball
Royall 67 La Farge 51 (Marah Gruen 30points in the win eclipses 1,000 point milestone moves into 4th place on Royall’s all-time scoring leaders)
Boys Basketball
Adams-Friendship 49 Westfield 33
Bangor 89 Brookwood 47
Wautoma 54 Mauston 53
Wisconsin Dells 76 Nekoosa 41
Tomah 59 Aquinas 48
Portage 82 Reedsburg 72
Boy Hockey Regional Final
Verona 5 RWD/Mauston 1
Girls Hockey Regional Final
Badger Lightning 6 Sun Prairie 2
