Darleen J. Ulrich,73, of New Lisbon died on Saturday February 18, 2023 at the University Hospital in Madison. Darleen was the daughter of Danny and Mary M. (Southworth) Mead and was born in Sparta, WI on August 10, 1949. Darleen was raised in the New Lisbon area and was a graduate of the New Lisbon High School class of 1967. After high school she attended the UW La Crosse for 1 year. Darleen then went to work at Fort McCoy in Sparta, WI. Darleen left Fort McCoy to take a job at Camp Williams in Camp Douglas, WI. She became the first woman supervisor of the USPFO at Camp Williams and left her government service on Nov. 31, 1994, after 26 years.

Darleen was united in marriage to Neil R. Ulrich on May 2, 1970, at the First United Methodist Church in New Lisbon.

Darleen is a member of the Winding Rivers Methodist Church; she was President of the Wisconsin Jayceettes in 1982-83 and was an Officer for the National Jaycees from 1983-84. She is a past Citizen of the Year Recipient for New Lisbon, and most of all she was a member of the New Lisbon American Legion Auxiliary “chief cook and bottle washer” after cooking for thousands of dinners for weddings, funerals and other parties. Darleen was also active in the Community Suppers program. She was a Lioness member for many years. When she could find some spare time Darleen enjoyed golfing and bowling.

Darleen is survived by her husband Neil of New Lisbon, a son Christopher (Lisa) Ulrich of New Lisbon, a brother Dennis Mead of Spofford, NH, a sister Debra (Steve) Bailey of Plover, WI, grandchildren, Krista Ulrich, Jacob Ulrich, Jordan (Brittany) Stanchfield, Elizabeth Stanchfield, and Dalton Stanchfield, and by her aunt Jackie Mead of Horicon, WI, and her lifelong friend Sheri Butler. She is further survived by nieces and nephews and other relatives and many friends. Darleen was preceded in death by her parents and stepfather, a sister-in-law Kathryn A. Mead, and granddaughter Caitlin Rae Ulrich.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday February 25, 2023, at 12:00p.m. at the New Lisbon Community Center (110 Welch Prairie Rd.) Pastor Deb Burkhalter will preside. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation at the New Lisbon Community Center from 9:00a.m. until the time of service at noon. Burial will follow at the New Lisbon City Cemetery. Memorials to the Winding Rivers Methodist Church or the New Lisbon American Legion will be appreciated. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with service. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com