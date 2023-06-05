 

Division 3

100 M Dash

Braylee Hyatt Cashton -2nd place

200 M Dash

Braylee Hyatt Cashton -1st place

4×200 Relay

Cashton -5th place finish (Makayla Gooselaw, Gabby Hyatt, Adrianna Biever, Braylee Hyatt)

Girls Long Jump

Braylee Hyatt –Cashton 6th Place

Division 2

100 M Hurdles

Brie Eckerman Mauston 4th place finish

 

Boys

Division 3

4×800 Relay Brookwood -6th Place (Wyatt Maurhoff, Owen Radloff, Dylan Powell, Marshall Doll)

High Jump

Jack Schlesner – Cashton 2nd place

Pole Vault

Sam Crenshaw – Bangor 1st Place

Shot Put

Riley Verken –Cashton 6th Place

Division 2

1600 Meter Run

Eli Boppart – Mauston 4th Place

3200 Meter Run

Eli Boppart – Mauston 4th Place

110 Meter Hurdles

Jacob Rogers – WI Dells 4th Place

High Jump

Tommy Huff –Westfield 1st Place

Pole Vault

Eli Hallwood – Mauston 3rd Place

Division 1

100 M Dash

Eli Brown – Tomah 1st Place

200 M Dash

Eli Brown –Tomah 3rd Place