Local Girls State Track & Field Place Winners
Division 3
100 M Dash
Braylee Hyatt Cashton -2nd place
200 M Dash
Braylee Hyatt Cashton -1st place
4×200 Relay
Cashton -5th place finish (Makayla Gooselaw, Gabby Hyatt, Adrianna Biever, Braylee Hyatt)
Girls Long Jump
Braylee Hyatt –Cashton 6th Place
Division 2
100 M Hurdles
Brie Eckerman Mauston 4th place finish
Boys
Division 3
4×800 Relay Brookwood -6th Place (Wyatt Maurhoff, Owen Radloff, Dylan Powell, Marshall Doll)
High Jump
Jack Schlesner – Cashton 2nd place
Pole Vault
Sam Crenshaw – Bangor 1st Place
Shot Put
Riley Verken –Cashton 6th Place
Division 2
1600 Meter Run
Eli Boppart – Mauston 4th Place
3200 Meter Run
Eli Boppart – Mauston 4th Place
110 Meter Hurdles
Jacob Rogers – WI Dells 4th Place
High Jump
Tommy Huff –Westfield 1st Place
Pole Vault
Eli Hallwood – Mauston 3rd Place
Division 1
100 M Dash
Eli Brown – Tomah 1st Place
200 M Dash
Eli Brown –Tomah 3rd Place
