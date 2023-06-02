Drowning Occurs on Kickapoo River Near Ontario
A drowning occurred on Thursday afternoon June 1, 2023, at approximately 1:15 P.M., in rural Ontario, WI, in the Town of Whitestown.
Aundra D. Keaton Jr., age 19, of Middleton, WI was tubing on the Kickapoo River with a small group of
people. The group stopped to swim. Aundra Keaton experienced a deep drop off and went
under. Aundra Keaton was not wearing a life preserver. A female in his group attempted to rescue him
but was unsuccessful.
At approximately 2:51 P.M., Aundra Keaton’s body was recovered from the river and was pronounced
dead at the scene by Vernon County Coroner Betty Nigh. Assisting the sheriff’s office at the scene were
the Ontario Fire Department, Ontario Ambulance Service, La Farge Fire Department, La Farge
Ambulance Service, Wisconsin State Patrol, Vernon County Emergency Management, a ranger from
Wildcat Mountain State Park, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
The incident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office and the Vernon County
Coroner.
Comments are closed.