Mark D. VanOvermeiren of Friendship, WI was born to Eternal Life on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at the age of 65, surrounded by his loving family and wife of 46 years. He was born October 17, 1957 in Aurora IL. to Rudolph and Patricia VanOvermeiren. He grew up in Batavia IL. alongside his parents and six siblings.

For nearly 25 years Mark was proud to call Batavia his home. He was an active community member, even serving as an altar boy at Holy Cross Church. However, Mark was also known for having a fun and adventurous spirit, so much so that for a brief stint he took a job traveling with a carnival. His adventures sure have made for some good stories! In 1976 that mischievous spirit captured the love of his life, Mary Swain. Mark and Mary sure did have an unconventional meeting and courtship…. The evening they met, Mark caught Mary’s attention by tossing a lit firecracker in her direction. Immediately sparks flew and soon after Mary asked Mark for his hand in marriage. They were married in January, 1977. Years later Mark’s adventurous spirit led him to relocate with Mary, and their three children to Wisconsin. Mark loved living in and exploring Wisconsin with his family. Though the family called many beautiful communities home, they eventually settled in the Adams-Friendship area. Mark served the community as a self-employed General Contractor and was known as a jack of all trades. There was nothing he couldn’t do. Mark never fully retired, however he and Mary lived as snow-birds, sharing their time between Wisconsin and Florida. He loved the outdoors, traveling and seeing the country on his motorcycle. Though he was tough and full of grit, he also had a twinkle in his eye, and a smile for everyone. One of Mark’s greatest gifts was the gift of gab. He had the most natural ability to quickly turn complete strangers into lifelong friends. Mark was a great listener and could relate to just about anyone. He loved his pets and many times opened his home to stray animals. But for Mark, family was everything. He took every opportunity to spend time with those he loved. And for all this, he will be forever missed.

Mark is survived by his wife, Mary VanOvermeiren, Daughter Lisa (Jason) Fox, Daughter Melinda (Brendon) Rhinehart, and Son Eric (Kristine) VanOvermeiren. Grandchildren: Kaily (Logan) Revels, Austin Fox, Avery Rhinehart, McKenzie Fox, Tyler VanOvermeiren, Madison VanOvermeiren, Ronin VanOvermeiren and Great-Grandson’s Liam and Baby Revels. Mark is further survived by many Brothers and Sisters, Marilyn VanOvermeiren, Marcia (Jim) Moyer, Michael VanOvermeiren, Marty (Wendy) VanOvermeiren, Mary (Joe) Henderson, Amy (Steve) Henderson, Rane (Shawna) VanOvermeiren, Adam VanOvermeiren, many Nieces and Nephews, Aunts, as well as extended family, including Sarah (Dave) Gould and Myrtle (Todd) Hilgen.

Mark is preceded in death by his Father, Rudolph VanOvermeiren, his Mother, Patricia VanOvermeiren and his Brother, Matthew (Cass) VanOvermeiren as well as his Mother in Law Dorothy Swain.

The family wishes to thank UW Madison Hospital Cardiac ICU Doctors and Nursing Staff.

Celebration of Life will be 12 Noon on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Roseberry’s Funeral Home, 512 Main Street. Friendship WI. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 18th from 11a.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family, c/o Roseberry’s Funeral Home & Crematory, PO Box 620, Friendship, WI 53934

“There are some who bring a light so great to the world, that even after they are gone the light remains.” ~ Author Unknown