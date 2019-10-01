Patricia Oehlert, age 50, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at her home in Friendship, Wisconsin.

Private family services will be held on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Patricia will be laid to rest at the Mt. Repose Cemetery in Friendship next to her first child, her loving daughter Victoria Clementi who preceded her in death in 2020.

Patricia was born July 12, 1972, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Paul and Patricia Mullens. She grew up in Milwaukee and moved to Adams-Friendship in the summer of ’87 with her family. Patricia married Adam Oehlert on November 17, 2002, in Rio, Wisconsin. This marriage was blessed with one son Hunter, her greatest Joy. Patricia loved wildlife, feeding birds, fishing, and watching the deer & birds outside. She especially loved being a caregiver to her family & friends. She was a proud mom, loving sister, special aunt, and loving daughter.

Patricia was preceded in death by her daughter: Victoria Clementi; paternal & maternal grandparents & her father: Paul Mullens.

Survivors include her son: Hunter Oehlert (Raven Dawson); former husband: Adam Oehlert; mother: Patricia Mullens; sister: Lori (Billy) Armstrong; brothers: Tom (Patti) Gessler, Paul (Angelic) Mullens & Chad Mullens; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and special friend: Matthew Miller.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.