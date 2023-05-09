Romuald “Romie” Matthias Theisen, age 86, of rural Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, passed away of natural causes on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at Villa Pines Living Center.

Romie was born March 31, 1937 in Lannon, Waukesha County, Wisconsin to Matthias and Anna (Eisenschenk) Theisen. The family moved to Springville, Adams County, in 1950. Romie attended the one-room Townline School and then graduated from Adams-Friendship High School in the Class of 1956, lettering in football. He married Shirley Holmquist in August 1957 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Adams. Romie worked in his dad’s cabinet shop, served in the US Army, and then returned to work with his dad and brothers at Theisen’s Lumber for 13 years before he started his own flooring business. Romie installed floors in a wide area until Parkinson’s Disease prevented him from continuing this work. His other business, Alley Oop Sports, was a widely-recognized sports trading card dealer from 1989 until 2019, doing mail order and weekend shows throughout the Midwest.

Romie enjoyed many years of hunting out west, fishing in Wisconsin and Canada, bowling, golfing, and playing cards. He spent many hours following children’s activities, including sports and music.

He was a member of the A-F School Board for 6 years and received the Distinguished Alumnus Award in 1976. Romie spent 8 years in the U.S. Army Active Reserves. He was a member of A-F Lions for 40 years, holding various offices including president. In 1965, he was a founding member of Moundview Golf Course and spent three years on the board of directors. He served 6 years on Adams County Memorial Hospital Board, including one year as president, 6 years on the Adams County Planning and Zoning Committee, 6 years on the Adams County Development Corporation, and was a DNR Fire Warden for 45 years.

Romie is survived by his wife, Shirley (Holmquist) Theisen of Wisconsin Dells, WI; five children: Terri of Atlanta, GA; Michael of Phoenix, AZ; Joe (Stacy) of Cottage Grove, WI; Suzanne (Dave) Gentleman of Tulsa, OK; and Kathleen of Danbury, CT; grandsons: Matt of Atlanta, GA and Shane (Nikki) of Cottage Grove, WI; great-grandson, Kayson; great-granddaughter, Rylee Jo; brothers: Mark of Montello, WI and Carroll (Nancy) of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; nieces and nephews: Sonya (Nicholas) Holmquist-Pappas of Edmund, OK; Sharon (Joseph) Lobenstein of Carlton, OR; Janet (Frank) Meoni of Henderson, NV; Randy (Dawn) Theisen; David Theisen; Paul (Vicki) Theisen; Dana (Charlie) Johnson; Neil (Kandy) Theisen; Jack – Phoenix, AZ; Jody (John) Kort; Jason (Barb) Theisen; Joel (Ann) Theisen; Greg Theisen (RoseMary); and Melissa Theisen. He is further survived by grandnieces and grandnephew, other relatives, and friends.

Romie was preceded in death by his grandparents and father and mother, all his aunts and uncles, brothers: Alcuin Theisen; Herbert Theisen, and an infant brother, Baby Theisen; niece, Jamie Theisen Schiesl; brothers-in-law: Eric Holmquist and Alfred Heitman; sisters-in-law: Ruth Heitman, Jeanette Holmquist, Lois Theisen, Kay Hammond Theisen, and Kay Babcock Theisen.

The family would like to thank the incredible staff of Villa Pines and SMM Health Hospice for their exceptional care. The family has requested no flowers please. Donations may be made to the family for a memorial at a later date, or directed to A-F Area Educational Foundation, Inc. , PO Box 204, Friendship, WI 53934 in memory of Romie Theisen.

A Celebration of Life is planned for July 8th, 1:00pm – 4:00pm at Mound View Golf Course, Friendship.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com to offer online condolences.