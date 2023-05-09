Ronald (Ronnie) Carl Carlson, age 79, formerly of Adams-Friendship, Wisconsin passed away Saturday, May 06, 2023, at Wisconsin Veterans Home in King, Wisconsin following a long battle with dementia.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church in Arkdale, Wisconsin. Pastor Terri Skidum will officiate. Interment will be at the West Arkdale Cemetery, Town of Strongs Prairie, Wisconsin. Military Honors will be provided by the Adams County Honor Guard.

Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 19 at Roseberry’s Funeral Home.

Ronnie was born on February 16, 1944, in Madison, Wisconsin to Hugo and Minni (Attleson) Carlson. After graduating AFHS in 1962, Ronnie enlisted in the USMC. Working for The Officer’s Club while stationed in Japan he developed a passion for hospitality. Upon returning home he met his wife Connie Bush while tending bar at Inn of the Pines. That union blessed them with two children, Richard and Kimberly. Together Ronnie and Connie opened Carlson’s Keg in 1971 and Carlson’s Rustic Ridge in 1985. He was a member of the Tavern League of Adams County for many years.

Along the way he was bit by the travel bug taking him on numerous vacations throughout the world with his lifelong friend, Art Leinweber. Some of Ronnie’s adventures include diving the Great Barrier Reef in Australia, fishing the Amazon River in Brazil, becoming a Master Angler in Canada and visiting many other places throughout North America and The Caribbean.

When not greeting guests at his own establishments he could often be found cutting firewood in the fall, patronizing other local taverns with a cold beverage in hand, and visiting with the many friends he made throughout the years.

Memorials may be directed in Ronnie’s memory to the Wisconsin Veteran’s Home, King, Wisconsin.

Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents: Hugo and Minni Carlson. Brothers LeRoy -Gordon- Carlson and Donnie (Jean) Carlson.

Survivors:

Son: Rick (Brianna) Carlson of Friendship

Daughter: Kim (Nic Marzahl) Carlson of Friendship

Grandchildren: Adelaide Carlson and Hendrik Carlson of Friendship

Longtime Companion: Michelle Housworth

Along with many nieces and nephews

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com to offer the family online condolences.