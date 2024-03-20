Ilda G. Schmidt, 86, of Wonewoc, Wisconsin, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2024 at home, with her family.

She was born on May 4, 1937, the daughter of Adolph and Mary (Moravek) Kallian in the Town of Summit, Juneau County, Wisconsin. Ilda graduated from the Wonewoc High School.

Ilda was united in marriage to Clark C. Schmidt on June 1, 1957 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wonewoc. They farmed on the Schmidt family farm that was established in 1868, until they retired. They moved into Wonewoc in 2005. Clark preceded her in death on January 9, 2016.

In addition to her work on the farm, Ilda also worked at the State Bank of Wonewoc for many years. She was an active member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wonewoc and Ladies Aide. She was a strong advocate for the School and the Children, and was especially helpful for Children with special needs. She also enjoyed her flowers and gardening.

Survivors include her sons, Steven (Rachel) Schmidt of Mauston and Jeff Schmidt (Daniela Brost) of Wonewoc; grandchildren, Todd, Austin, Mary Ann and great granddaughter, Nova.

In addition to her husband, Clark; she was preceded in death by her Parents; brother, Robert Kallian and half-brother, Arnold Koci.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 22, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wonewoc, with Rev. Jacob Limpert officiating. Burial will be in the St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Wonewoc. A time of visitation will be at the Church on Friday from noon to 1:30 p.m.

The Picha Funeral Home in Wonewoc is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com