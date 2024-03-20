Hollis B. Herbison, age 95, of Tomah, WI, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2024 at his home.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Pastor Dawn Lindberg and Pastor Fran Hewuse will officiate. Burial will follow in the Bayview Cemetery, Necedah, WI. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home with a Masonic Service beginning at 9:30 a.m. officiated by Chaplain Don Roscovius. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Zor Shrine Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis, MN, Serenity House in Tomah, Tomah Area Historical Society, or the Tomah Boys & Girls Club. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.