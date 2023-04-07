Ronald R. Parmenter age 86 of New Lisbon died on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. Ronald was the son of Merlin and Gladys (Nuttall) Parmenter and was born on January 16, 1937, in Sparta, WI. Ronald attended New Lisbon High School, graduating in 1956. After school he went to work on the family farm working the late afternoons and evenings and went to work during the day for Walker Heating and Air Conditioning. Also while working on the farm, he joined the Wisconsin National Guard for 6 years. Later he went to just farming for about 25 years.

Ronald was a member of the First Baptist Church in New Lisbon. Ronald enjoyed spending time with his kids and grandchildren and doing family things.

Ronald is survived by his son Rodney (Mindy) Parmenter of Chili, WI., a sister Cheryl Parmenter Masiarie of Reedsburg, three grandchildren, Cole Parmenter of New Lisbon, Cory Kasten of Byron, MN, Kindra Heidebrink of Byron, MN, three great grandchildren, Aurora, Reign and Kinsley, and other relatives and friends.

A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church (525 S. Washington St) in New Lisbon. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation at the church on Wednesday from 10:00a.m. until the time of service. Pastor James Appel presiding. Burial will be in St. Paul’s Catholic Cemetery. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences available at www.harefuneralhome.com