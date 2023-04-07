The Hillsboro Tigers out slugged New Lisbon 19-7 Thursday night in Scenic Bluffs baseball action. Hillsboro erupted for 5 runs in the 5th and 8 runs in the 6th to blow what had been a close game wide open. Hillsboro got three hits and 2 rbi’s from Eli Woods in the victory. Joseph Cairns, Billy Stekel, and Parker Skala also had multiple hits and RBI’s for the Tigers. Tanner Goodbear picked up the win on the mound for the Tigers working 3 2/3 innings giving up 3 runs on 4hits while striking out 6 and walking just 3. New Lisbon was led by Keenan Josett who went 2×4 with 2runs and 2RBI’s. Alex Onderack went 2×3 with and RBI for New Lisbon. Hillsboro improves to 1-1 in the SBC and 2-2 overall New Lisbon drops to 1-1 in the SBC and 1-1 overall.