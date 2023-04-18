James “Jamie” D. Murphy, age 61, son of Earl and Jean Murphy died on Friday, April 14, 2023 after a short but valiant battle with lung cancer.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 2:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 605 N. Harvey Street, Necedah, WI 54646. Pastor Wendell Williams will officiate. Burial with full military honors will follow in the Bayview Cemetery in Necedah. Relatives and friends are invited for visitation from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service on Wednesday. A celebration of life will be held at the Necedah Veterans Hall following the service. The Torkelson Funeral Home in Necedah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com