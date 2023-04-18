Thomas (Tom) Patrick McGuire, age 60, passed away Wednesday January 25, 2023, unexpectedly in his home. He was born March 17th, 1962, to Carroll McGuire and Carol (Prellwitz) McNulty in Los Angeles, California.



Tom’s parents bore two other children, Carol and Mike. They later divorced and Carol relocated to Wisconsin where she remarried and bore two more children, Tammy and Lloyd.



Tom graduated from Tomah High School. He went to college at UW La Crosse but later finished his Bachelor of Science degree from Mount Scenario College in Ladysmith, Wisconsin.



Tom joined the Army and married his first wife where he bore one son, Devin McGuire. They were divorced and he was remarried to Sue (Best) McGuire. He gained one child Shawna (Best) Burke and bore a second child Quinton McGuire.



Tom was a decorated E8 Master Sergeant in the Army where he served one tour overseas deployed to Iraq. For this he received a bronze star. He retired from the military in 2006 and worked as a contractor until starting his federal position as a GS-802-09 Engineering Technician and he also performed the role of Contracting Officer Representative.



He is survived by his wife, Sue; his children, Devin McGuire of Belvidere, Shawna (Wesley) Burke of Cashton, Quinton McGuire of Tomah; and his grandchildren, Rylan, Reid, Chase, Reya, and one expected June 2023; and his siblings Carol McGuire of New Lisbon, Mike (Meg) McGuire of The Colony Tx, Tammy (Jason) Konsitzke of Camp Douglas, and Lloyd McNulty of Camp Douglas.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Carroll McGuire and Carol McNulty.



Tom loved the outdoors, and everything involved. Hunting, fishing, boating, camping, and much more. The Boundary Waters was a frequent trip and his favorite place to go. Anyone who has ventured there with him knows that he of course had to set up camp far away from the beaten path. He loved riding his motorcycle and traveling. He was always cooking a big meal to feed an Army. Tom was a comedian who liked to play fun pranks on his friends and family. He was loved by so many and will be dearly missed. He had such a big heart and was willing to help anyone in need.



The family will host a Celebration of Life with full military honors which will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023, 2pm until 6pm at the New Lisbon Community Center, 110 Welch Prairie Rd, New Lisbon, WI 53950. The service and military honors provided by the New Lisbon American Legion Post 110 will be held at 2pm with food to follow. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.