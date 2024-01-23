Nancy Elouise Linda, age 86, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at Villa Pines Living Center in Friendship, Wisconsin following a long battle with heart failure.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 12 Noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2024 at the Moundview Golf Course in Friendship, Wisconsin.

Nancy was born June 20, 1937 in Waukesha, Wisconsin to Fredric and Elsa (Wallber) Grover. She grew up in Heartland and graduated from Heartland High School in 1955. She worked for General Motors in Oak Creek, WI. Nancy married Roger Linda on November 6, 1959 in Waukegan, IL. The family settled in New Berlin and raised their family there before moving to Adams, WI in 1985. Nancy worked for the Adams-Friendship Times Reporter for many years.

Being married for 64 years, Roger and Nancy were the definition of faith, hope, love and family through sickness, health, laughter, and tears, their primary focus remained on each other and the life they had built together.

Nancy was a voracious reader and loved to share her books with her friends. She also enjoyed crocheting, making baby blankets and slippers, taking care of her plants and flowers, cooking for her family, and sending cards to people to let them know she was thinking of them.

Nancy was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and the Parish Council of Catholic Women.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents: Fredric and Elsa (Wallber) Grover; brothers: Fred (Joan) Grover and Ed Grover; and best friend of 75 years, Sue Troemel.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Roger Linda of Adams, WI; four daughters: Peggy (Gayle) Hansen of Waterloo, WI; Karen (Gib Schlough) Voth of Fall River, WI; Susan (Tom) Heft of Oshkosh, WI; Rhonda (Al) Armson of Baraboo, WI; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and her bonus daughter, Donna Schell of Oconto, WI. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many good friends.

Her family would like to thank nurse Bob and his crew at Gunderson Memorial Hospital and the Staff at Villa Pines Living Center for providing Nancy the kindness, respect and dignity that she deserved.

When tomorrow starts without me, please try to understand, That an angel came and called my name, and took me by the hand; The angel said my place was ready, In Heaven far above, And that I’d have to leave behind all those I dearly love. But when I walked through Heaven’s Gates, I felt so much at home, for God looked down, smiled at me, and told me “Welcome Home.” So when tomorrow starts with me, don’t think we’re far apart, for every time you think of me, I’m right there in your heart.

