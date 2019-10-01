Richard Patrick Welton, aged 79, of Friendship, Wisconsin, peacefully passed away on Sunday, January 21, 2024, surrounded by the warmth of his home.

A Celebration of Life is planned for a later date. Details to follow as plans are finalized.

Born on October 19, 1944, in Thief River Falls, Minnesota, Richard was the cherished son of James and Maverette “Mavis” (Ness) Welton. Throughout his early years, his family journeyed alongside his father’s career in the railroad, leading them to various places until they settled in St. Point, Wisconsin. In 1961, Richard graduated from High School, marking the beginning of a distinguished career with the Soo Line Railroad, where he served for 24 years, eventually retiring as a respected Yard Master and Union Stewart. On August 02, 1997, Richard exchanged vows with Roberta Regester in Roberts, South Dakota, and together, they embarked on a loving journey that spanned 25 years in Florida. In June of 2023, they relocated to Friendship, where Richard took pride in owning and managing a fish hatchery near Quincy Bluff, cultivating walleye, musky, and various other aquatic species.

An ardent outdoorsman and committed environmentalist, Richard found solace and joy in the art of fishing. His passion extended to the realm of sports, where he avidly followed baseball and football games, delighting in the competitive spirit they embodied.

Richard was a valued member of several clubs and groups, his presence enriching the communities he touched.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Richard’s honor to ALS and Ronald McDonald house

Richard was preceded in death by his beloved parents, James and Mavis; stepson, Eddie; his sister, Nancy; and brother, Tim; grandson, Brandon; and great-grandson, Ethan.

He leaves behind a legacy of love and devotion, survived by his devoted wife, Roberta; cherished daughters: Christy, JoAnn (Cameron), and Julie (Richard); stepchildren: Robert, Patti (Dannie), Carol (Everette), and Sean (Melissa); stepdaughter-in-law, Cheryl; 22 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren. Richard is further remembered fondly by numerous relatives, friends, and acquaintances whose lives he enriched with his kindness and warmth.

In honoring Richard’s memory, let us carry forward the spirit of his generosity and passion for life, keeping his legacy alive in our hearts and deeds.