Joyce Darlene Hanson, age 77, of Necedah, WI, known for her loving, kind, and selfless nature, passed away peacefully on November 14, 2023, at Close To Home in Tomah, WI. Born on June 6, 1946, in the Town of Orange in Juneau County, WI, to Clarence and Florence (Shell) Hansen, Joyce’s life was marked by her unwavering dedication to her family, her work, and her community.



Joyce graduated from New Lisbon High School in 1964. She met the love of her life, Lindy Charles Hanson, and they married on November 11, 1967, at the United Methodist Church in Camp Douglas, WI. Their union was blessed with a son, Jerry Wayne Hanson, who sadly preceded them in death.



Joyce worked at Farnam Sealing Systems in Necedah, where she served for many years. Together with Lindy, Joyce created a warm and inviting home, a testament to their love and shared dreams. Her love for gardening was well-known, and her penchant for puzzles often brought her joy and challenge in equal measure.



But Joyce’s most cherished role was undoubtedly that of a grandmother. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren deeply, never missing an opportunity to teach a lesson or lend a helping hand. Her heart of gold and radiant smile were her trademarks, lighting up any room she entered and warming the hearts of those around her.



She is survived by her sisters, Arlene Day and Arliss Davis, and brother Ronald Hansen, her grandsons Chad and Eric Faulkner and spouse and her granddaughter, Amanda and spouse. Her eight great-grandchildren, who were her pride and joy, will also carry forward her memory. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband Lindy, her parents, son Jerry, stepson Terry, brothers Lester, Milford, Eugene and Leon, and a great-grandson, Nolan.

The family would like to thank Close to Home and St. Croix Hospice for all they have done for Joyce in her time of need.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to The American Heart Association or American Diabetes Association in her name.



Funeral Services will be held at St. James Lutheran Church (1106 S. Main St.) in Necedah, WI, on Tuesday November 21 at 11:00a.m. with Pastor Roger Erdman presiding. Friends and relatives may call at the church on Tuesday from 10:00a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in the Bay View Cemetery in Necedah. The Hare Funeral Home of New Lisbon is assisting the family with services. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com.